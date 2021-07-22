Mississippi brief: Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade

Abortion rights supporters have said that if justices uphold the Mississippi law, that could clear the way for states to enact more restrictions on the procedure, including bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks.

“Restrictions on abortion care disproportionately harm people who already face significant barriers to accessing health care — particularly Black, Indigenous, and people of color and people having difficulty making ends meet,” the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is defending Mississippi's only abortion clinic in its challenge of the 15-week ban, said in a statement Thursday.

“If Roe falls, states hostile to abortion rights could move to ban abortion entirely, and the impact will fall hardest on the same people,” the center said.

Republican lawmakers in several states have been pushing laws designed to challenge Roe v. Wade. A federal district judge on Tuesday blocked an Arkansas law that would ban most abortions, ruling that the law is “categorically unconstitutional” because it would ban the procedure before the fetus is considered viable.