Mississippi close to putting limits on transgender athletes

The Republican-controlled state Senate passed the bill 34-9 on Feb. 11, with five senators not voting and four voting “present."

During the Senate debate, nobody asked whether any transgender athletes are competing in Mississippi. The bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Angela Hill of Picayune, did not volunteer such information but said “numerous coaches” had called her wanting a ban.

Brandon Jones, Mississippi policy director for the Southern Poverty Law Center, said in a Feb. 25 statement that the proposed ban on transgender athletes on girls’ and women’s teams is “reckless and hurtful to Mississippi students.”

“Transgender collegiate athletes should be allowed equal opportunities to play any sport they choose as their authentic selves and reap the same benefits, just like any other student,” Jones said. “Our laws and the lawmakers who write them should work to protect Mississippi’s transgender youth, not encourage discrimination against them.”

Reeves is the father of three daughters. In response to Biden's executive order on Feb. 4, the governor tweeted: “I am so disappointed over President Biden's actions to force young girls like them to compete with biological males for access to athletics.”