Mississippi governor signing law for flag without rebel sign

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is set to sign a bill Monday that gives the state a new flag with a magnolia and the phrase, “In God We Trust," just over six months after legislators retired the last state flag in the U.S. that included the Confederate battle emblem.

Momentum to change the Mississippi flag built quickly in June as protests against racial injustice were happening across the nation. Legislators created a commission to design a new flag, specifying that the banner could not include Confederate imagery and that it must include “In God We Trust.”

The public submitted more than 3,000 proposals, and the commission chose the design that has a magnolia blossom encircled by white stars representing Mississippi as the 20th state, plus a single gold star representing Native Americans. The gold star is made of diamond shapes that are significant to the Choctaw culture. The flag also has gold stripes representing the artistic heritage of state that has produced blues great B.B. King, and Nobel Prize-winning novelist William Faulkner.