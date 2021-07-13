Mississippi grand jury clears officers in shooting death

“It makes you feel good that your officers did the right thing and acted appropriately," Ryle said.

Gulfport police said they came into contact with Frankowski after responding to a report of a man “abusing an animal and acting irate.” After the shooting, Gulfport police said in a news release that Frankowski “pointed a firearm at the officers,” and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said he was “brandishing a weapon.”

The incident report the Sun Herald obtained through a public records request only said Frankowski was holding an “object.”

The newspaper filed public records requests to obtain information about the shooting. Based on those reports, the Sun Herald learned Gulfport police had previous encounters with Frankowski.

A woman told the Sun Herald that she and a friend were sitting in a car outside the store when the shooting happened. Vada Thrasher said they had just picked up fast food and stopped in the Dollar Tree parking lot to eat. She said they saw Frankowski with his dog but never saw any weapon in his hand.