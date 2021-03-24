Mississippi rewrites 'confusing' COVID-19 scheduling script

Wayne told the AP that her father called the Health Department again Tuesday and spoke to a different person who did not question the efficacy of any vaccine. She said he set a vaccination appointment.

People can call or go online to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations through the Mississippi Health Department. The department's communications director, Liz Sharlot, said Tuesday that the phone script that employees and contractors are supposed to read “can be confusing" and is being changed because of what happened to the Rev. Wayne.

Part of the old script said: “Do you still want to be vaccinated with an understanding there are currently no available data on the safety or effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, including Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, in pregnant people, lactating people, or immunocompromised people?”

Wayne said her father did not recall hearing the part about people being pregnant, lactating or immunocompromised, so she didn't know if the scheduler might have strayed from the script.

Sharlot said in an email Tuesday: “We are replacing this confusing and misleading language. ... Both Moderna and Pfizer have high efficacy rates.”