Mississippi River opened near Memphis under damaged bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday that river traffic has reopened on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee, three days after it was closed when a crack was discovered in the Interstate 40 bridge that connects Tennessee and Arkansas.

Boats and barges can now cross under the Hernando De Soto Bridge, Petty Officer Carlos Galarza told The Associated Press. River traffic under the bridge was shut down Tuesday after inspectors found a fracture in a steel beam on the span.

The bridge remained closed to vehicle traffic Friday.

Transportation officials wanted to make sure the bridge could stand on its own before re-opening river traffic. More than 45 tug boats hauling about 700 barges had been idled along the river south and north of the bridge, waiting for clearance.

The six-lane bridge into Memphis was closed Tuesday afternoon after inspectors found a “significant fracture” in one of two 900-foot (274-meter) horizontal steel beams that are crucial for the bridge’s integrity, said Lorie Tudor, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Road traffic is being rerouted to Interstate 55 and the 71-year-old Memphis & Arkansas Bridge, about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) south.