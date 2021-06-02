Missouri court denies case of man prosecutor deems innocent

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor on Wednesday said she's disappointed the state Supreme Court won't hear the case of a Kansas City man imprisoned for more than 40 years for a triple murder that prosecutors say he didn’t commit.

Missouri Supreme Court judges on Tuesday denied 61-year-old Kevin Strickland's case without providing an explanation.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker in response said her office is “pursuing all avenues of exoneration for Mr. Strickland." Strickland's lawyers, including Midwest Innocence Project attorneys, said in a statement that they plan to refile his petition in circuit court.

“This denial is just one more procedural barrier the system throws up in front of innocent people,” they said. "There is no doubt that Mr. Strickland is innocent and every court should have the power to set him free."

Strickland, who will turn 62 on Monday, was 18 when he was arrested. Prosecutors say the case was “thin from its inception,” resting almost entirely on the dubious identification of a traumatized shooting victim. Prosecutors said they wouldn’t charge Strickland with any crimes if the same case was before them today.