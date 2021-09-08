Missouri ERs now treating people who took ivermectin

ST. LOUIS — Several people have been treated in Missouri emergency rooms after taking the parasite drug ivermectin, even as experts warn of dangerous side effects and a lack of proof that it helps treat COVID-19.

Dr. Steven Brown said cases of ivermectin toxicity have occurred at Mercy hospitals across the state. Brown is a virtual care physician for Mercy.

“People who are relying upon ivermectin and remaining unvaccinated are under a tremendous false sense of security,” Brown said. “I have seen people with ivermectin toxicity in the emergency room from taking the animal formulation. I’ve seen people who relied on ivermectin to prevent themselves from getting COVID who are on ventilators and who have died.”

Ivermectin is a drug primarily used to rid livestock of parasitic worms.

A Mercy spokesman on Tuesday said he didn’t have any immediate further information about the number of illnesses at Mercy hospitals involving ivermectin.

This week, the American Medical Association and two pharmacist groups urged physicians, pharmacists and other prescribers to warn patients against using ivermectin, a decades-old drug used to killed worms and other parasites in humans and animals.