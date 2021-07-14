Missouri governor OKs police chokehold, accountability bills

The broader measure, sponsored by Republican Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, makes it a crime for police or prison guards to have sex with detainees, or to have sex with anyone else while they're on duty if they use coercion.

It also includes a requirement that juveniles be represented by a lawyer if they're facing charges that could mean incarceration and a mandate that jails and prisons provide women with tampons and menstrual pads.

But Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel said the measure makes little progress, especially considering it includes numerous provisions to further protect police that he said are unnecessary.

“Missouri was so far behind the times on some of these measures, that it’s hard to say that this is a real improvement because we’re just catching up with basic human rights,” Chapel said.

Luetkemeyer's bill will allow Kansas City police to live outside city limits. He sought the change in hopes of boosting the number of Kansas City police, but critics argued the move will lead to more distrust between Black residents and white officers who don't live in the area they police.

Parson signed Luetkemeyer's bill the same day he gave approval to the measure sometimes referred to as the police “bill of rights."