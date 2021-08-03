 Skip to main content
Missouri governor pardons St. Louis couple who used guns to confront protesters on their street
editor's pick

CWE couple display guns during protest

Armed homeowners Mark T. and Patricia N. McCloskey standing in front their house along Portland Place as they confront protesters marching on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the Central West End of St. Louis. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on. The protesters called for to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's resignation for releasing the names and addresses of residents who suggested defunding the police department. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has pardoned a couple who pointed guns at protesters passing their St. Louis home last summer, the governor’s office announced Tuesday afternoon.

Mark McCloskey and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor charges, and each were to pay fines without facing jail time. The governor has made repeated statements saying he would pardon the couple. 

The pair emerged from their home on a private street in the Central West End neighborhood on June 28, 2020, and held guns as a crowd of protesters passed on their way to then-Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house. The couple said the protesters were trespassing on their private street. 

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner initially charged the couple with felony gun crimes, but she was disqualified from prosecuting the couple after the McCloskeys were mentioned in her campaign material. Former U.S. attorney Richard Callahan was appointed special prosecutor in the case.

Callahan said his investigation determined that the protesters were peaceful.

“There was no evidence that any of them had a weapon and no one I interviewed realized they had ventured onto a private enclave,” Callahan said in a news release after the McCloskeys pleaded guilty.

Mark McCloskey announced in May that he’s running for U.S. Senate as a Republican.

“They’re thrilled,” the couple’s attorney Joel Schwartz said Tuesday. “They want to put this episode of their lives behind them and focus on Mark’s campaign for senate. As Mark McCloskey has stated, if he faced the same situation again, he would conduct himself in the same manner, and he feels he’s been vindicated by the governor’s pardon.”

Ten other people were also pardoned Friday by the governor, a Republican.

Parson’s legal team has been working through a backlog of clemency requests for months.

He hasn’t yet taken action on longtime inmate Kevin Strickland, who several prosecutors now say is innocent of a 1978 Kansas City triple homicide. Parson could pardon Strickland, but he has said he’s not convinced he is innocent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344

@RachelDRice on Twitter

rrice@post-dispatch.com

