Missouri man charged in riot seen with Pelosi nameplate

Merry’s lawyer, Ethan Corlija, said Merry was taken into custody Thursday after police searched his home. He said Merry, who is in his 60s, looks forward to “one day being able to get past this.”

“He’s not the type of individual who believes in any violence or any conduct that would harm anybody, so it’s a little atypical for him,” Corlija said Friday. “He believes he had a right to attend a rally and voice his political beliefs like we all do, but he does not in any way shape or form condone any type of violence or property destruction or any type of insurrection of the government.”

Another St. Louis-area man, Paul Westover, 52, of Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County, was charged Thursday with four counts for his alleged role in the riot. A fourth Missourian, Zachary Martin of Springfield, is charged with engaging in illegal activities on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct and demonstrating inside the Capitol.

