Missouri man faces federal charges tied to Capitol breach

Venton Blandin, spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in St. Louis, said the case is sealed and he could not provide any details about the allegations.

Westover's attorney, Joseph Hogan, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

Two other Missourians have been charged in the riot.

Emily Hernandez, 21, of Sullivan, is charged with misdemeanors. Several people identified Hernandez as the woman seen in a video holding a broken part of sign that hung over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Zachary Martin is charged with engaging in illegal activities on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct and demonstrating inside the Capitol. Several of Martin’s Facebook friends tipped off the agency that they had watched parts of his livestream from the Capitol.

