Missouri mayor who required masks faces recall vote

And the rate is even lower in southwest Missouri. Christian County, where Nixa is located, has a vaccine rate of 35.2%. Some nearby counties have rates in the teens.

Christian County Clerk Kay Brown said that the recall petition submitted last week contained 73 valid signatures — six more than the required number. The bar for triggering a recall is 10% of the votes cast in the most recent mayoral election.

The recall election is expected to cost between $10,000 and $15,000, Brown said.

The mayor said he’s had “dozens” of emails, calls and social media messages of support as the petition to recall him gained steam. He noted that his decision to set up a public masking measure was one made in coordination with the municipal government in the nearby town of Ozark, the Christian County Health Department and other regional health experts.

Recall backers “want to make it seem like it was a single choice that I made by myself, somehow illegally or unethically, but that’s definitely not the case,” Steele argued.