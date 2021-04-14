Missouri town decides to keep ‘Savages’ mascot, ditch logo

Activists, including those who petitioned the board last summer to change the mascot, hoped to have the name and image eradicated. Nearly 350 people commented in writing.

“It’s embarrassing for me to explain the mascot to friends and they are often appalled that this hasn’t already been changed," wrote Zachary Beattie, a 2010 graduate. “The need for this change has become abundantly clear."

Amanda Barr, a 2002 graduate who started the petition and lives in Missoula, Montana, said she has talked about the school's mascot in her standup comedy routine. She said the bit usually gets a “kind of a cringe laugh."

“I am honestly kind of in shock that they passed the image change, given the enormous amount of pushback and community anger at the petition," she said.

But, she said, the move doesn't go far enough.

“Ideally, the savage moniker also would change because that has historically been and still is a very, very racially charged term," she said. "Even when applied to another image, that has a legacy at that school.”