Missouri woman serving life sentence charged in 2nd murder

Prosecutors say she attempted to lure other people with that same story.

Wood told the Post-Dispatch that investigators mishandled the initial Faria murder investigation by rushing to judge her husband, Russell Faria, as the murderer and then protecting their case by ignoring or concealing evidence that pointed to Hupp.

Faria was sentenced in 2013 to life in prison for his wife’s killing in but the conviction was overturned in 2015. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department last year reached a $2 million settlement with him for the wrongful conviction.

Wood said he and the new sheriff are investigating “misconduct and potentially criminal behavior on the part of (the former) investigators and prosecutors.” Wood said he was “on the fence between (whether it was) really gross negligence and calculated criminal behavior.”

