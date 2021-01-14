MIT professor charged with hiding work for China

An email seeking comment was sent to Chen's attorney.

MIT said it is “deeply distressed" by Chen's arrest.

“MIT believes the integrity of research is a fundamental responsibility, and we take seriously concerns about improper influence in U.S. research. Prof. Chen is a long-serving and highly respected member of the research community, which makes the government’s allegations against him all the more distressing,” the school said in a statement.

Chen's arrest comes nearly a year after federal authorities arrested another nanotechnology expert at a prestigious university in the Boston area. Harvard Professor Charles Lieber was charged last January with lying about his ties to China’s Thousand Talents Plan, a program designed to lure people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property to China.

Lieber's attorney has denied the allegations, calling the professor the “victim in this case, not the perpetrator.”

The cases are part of a pattern of Justice Department prosecutions against researchers at American universities who are accused of concealing their professional relationships with Chinese institutions. Dozens of academics working in the U.S. have been charged in cases that often accuse them of failing to disclose research grants they had received from universities in China.

