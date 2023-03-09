The frantic effort to rescue four Americans taken captive by a cartel in Mexico during a kidnapping that left two dead came after a fifth person who traveled with the group to Texas called police there. Cheryl Orange told The Associated Press she contacted police in Brownsville, Texas, after her friends crossed the border Friday to drop off one of their companions, who was planning to get cosmetic surgery. Orange said she was awaiting a call from a friend who survived the attack and could not provide more details. A police report filed by Orange gives the most detailed account of what led to the kidnapping that saw the surviving Americans whisked back to a U.S. hospital Tuesday.