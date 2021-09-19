Mj Rodriguez wore teal, Billy Porter winged black at Emmys

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Porter chose winged chic black and worked the poses on the red carpet, and O-T Fagbenle wore a traditional Nigerian look as stars walked the red carpet Sunday at the slimmed-down Emmy Awards. Mj Rodriguez wore Versace Atelier in teal in an homage to Old Hollywood, her hair flowing down her back.

Nicole Byer kicked things off in a custom purple Christian Siriano gown that's sure to earn her a best-dressed spot. She thanked all the women who came before her to break the couture barrier for plus-size women, and she went for it in the strapless look with sheer layers that flowed to the ground.

The evening’s host, Cedric the Entertainer, is a fashion fan and showed up in Los Angeles in a color-blocked suit in hues of blue.

Cecily Strong went for some leg and a plunge in black, while Porter — always a red carpet standout — rocked his winged sleeves and ear cuffs with wide-leg trousers.

“I AM the fairy godmother. There is a theme going on,” Porter said of his recent turn in “Cinderella.”

Fagbenle, who partially grew up in Nigeria, wore red with black accents done by Sofisticat Fashion out of Lagos.