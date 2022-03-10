MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season

NEW YORK (AP) —

Major League Baseball’s acrimonious lockout ended Thursday when a divided players’ association voted to accept management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7.

Owners planned to vote on the five-year agreement at 6 p.m., and approval was expected. As soon as the memorandum of understanding is signed by both sides, MLB will lift the lockout on its 99th day.

MLB’s roster freeze, imposed when the work stoppage began on Dec. 2, was to be lifted immediately, allowing Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa and more than 100 other free agents to sign contracts.

