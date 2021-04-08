 Skip to main content
Moderate earthquake widely felt throughout central Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A moderate earthquake Thursday was widely felt throughout the central portion of Alaska, including the state’s largest city, nearly 200 miles (322 kilometers) away from the epicenter.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.7, and was located at a depth of about 48 miles (78 kilometers).

The quake, which was recorded at 9:10 a.m. AKDT, was centered about 25 miles (41 kilometers) southeast of Denali National Park and Preserve. The park entrance is about 240 miles north of Anchorage.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The National Tsunami Warning Center says a tsunami was not expected.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

