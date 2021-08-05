Moderna reports COVID-19 vaccine remains 93% effective through 6 months

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine brought in more than $4 billion in second-quarter sales, helping to push the vaccine developer into a profit.

The company also said Thursday an analysis showed that its vaccine remains 93% effective as much as six months after the second dose.

Moderna's announcement comes after pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. said its COVID-19 vaccine remained effective months after the second dose and had become a top seller. It brought in nearly half the company's revenue — $7.84 billion from direct sales and revenue split with its partner, Germany's BioNTech.

The COVID-19 vaccine is Moderna's only commercially approved product. It also is developing several vaccines that aim to guard against the flu, Zika and HIV among other viruses. Those are all in early stages of clinical testing, according to its website.

The company also is testing a potential booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Overall, Moderna earned $2.78 billion in the second quarter, compared to a loss of $117,000 last year, before its vaccine received emergency use authorization in the U.S. and other countries to fight the global pandemic.