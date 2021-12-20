Moderna says booster increases antibodies against omicron; NFL Week 15 recap; Tiger and son return

Today is Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

TOP STORIES

Moderna booster shot increases antibody levels against Omicron, company says

Biotechnology company Moderna announced Monday that preliminary data suggests its half-dose booster shot increased antibody levels against Omicron compared with the levels seen when a fully vaccinated person does not receive a booster -- and a larger-sized dose of the booster increases antibody levels even more.

Currently, Moderna's booster is administered as a 50-microgram dose. The company announcement noted that its 50-microgram booster dose increased antibody levels 37-fold and a 100-microgram booster dose increased antibody levels 83-fold compared with levels seen before a booster. It remains unclear what these increases mean as far as how well the booster doses clinically work against Omicron.

But in the company's statement, CEO Stéphane Bancel called the data "reassuring."

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

NFL Week 15 recap: Gutsy calls, tight races set up NFL for wild finish

John Harbaugh again went for the win and the AFC North became even more jumbled.

The Ravens (8-6) lost their third straight game Sunday when Tyler Huntley threw incomplete to Mark Andrews on a 2-point conversion attempt after Baltimore had rallied for two touchdowns in the final five minutes to get within one point against Green Bay.

Baltimore’s latest loss knocked the Ravens out of first place and set up a showdown at Cincinnati (8-6) for the top spot next week. Keep scrolling for the full story and a complete Week 15 recap.

Tiger & son's 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods might not be ready for tour-level golf. He can still deliver quite a show.

In a remarkable return from a car crash 10 months ago that badly damaged his right leg, Woods and 12-year-old son Charlie set a tournament record with 11 straight birdies and pushed John Daly and his college son all the way to the finish Sunday in the PNC Championship.

Daly and John Daly II, a freshman at Arkansas, shot 57 in the scramble format and won by two shots. It might have been the widest Woods ever smiled after a runner-up finish.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

IMAGE OF THE DAY

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 20 In 1989, the United States launched Operation Just Cause, sending troops into Panama to topple the government of Gen. Manuel Noriega, and more…

Today in sports history: Dec. 20 In 2009, Ben Roethlisberger becomes the first Pittsburgh quarterback to throw for 500 yards in a game. See more sports moments from this date.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

