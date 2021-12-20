Moderna says booster increases antibodies against omicron; NFL Week 15 recap; Tiger and son return

Today is Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
***
TOP STORIES
Moderna booster shot increases antibody levels against Omicron, company says
Biotechnology company Moderna announced Monday that preliminary data suggests its half-dose booster shot increased antibody levels against Omicron compared with the levels seen when a fully vaccinated person does not receive a booster -- and a larger-sized dose of the booster increases antibody levels even more.
Currently, Moderna's booster is administered as a 50-microgram dose. The company announcement noted that its 50-microgram booster dose increased antibody levels 37-fold and a 100-microgram booster dose increased antibody levels 83-fold compared with levels seen before a booster. It remains unclear what these increases mean as far as how well the booster doses clinically work against Omicron.
But in the company's statement, CEO Stéphane Bancel called the data "reassuring."
***
NFL Week 15 recap: Gutsy calls, tight races set up NFL for wild finish
John Harbaugh again went for the win and the AFC North became even more jumbled.
The Ravens (8-6) lost their third straight game Sunday when Tyler Huntley threw incomplete to Mark Andrews on a 2-point conversion attempt after Baltimore had rallied for two touchdowns in the final five minutes to get within one point against Green Bay.
Baltimore's latest loss knocked the Ravens out of first place and set up a showdown at Cincinnati (8-6) for the top spot next week.
***
Tiger & son's 11 straight birdies fall short of Daly duo
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods might not be ready for tour-level golf. He can still deliver quite a show.
In a remarkable return from a car crash 10 months ago that badly damaged his right leg, Woods and 12-year-old son Charlie set a tournament record with 11 straight birdies and pushed John Daly and his college son all the way to the finish Sunday in the PNC Championship.
Daly and John Daly II, a freshman at Arkansas, shot 57 in the scramble format and won by two shots. It might have been the widest Woods ever smiled after a runner-up finish.
***
This morning's top headlines: Monday, Dec. 20
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House's top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Closing arguments are set for Monday in the manslaughter trial of the former Minnesota police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Daunte Wright as he tried to drive away from a traffic stop.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin all but delivered a death blow to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic initiative, throwing his party’s agenda into jeopardy, infuriating the White House and leaving angry colleagues desperate to salvage what’s left of a top priority.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey say they have tested positive for COVID-19, as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The death toll following the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year has risen to more than 200, with…
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jurors now responsible for assessing 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes are scheduled to begin their first full day of deliberations Monday. They have plenty of evidence to review after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A West Coast rapper known as Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed in an altercation at a Los Angeles music festival where he was scheduled to perform, leaving fans of the young musician heartbroken.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1989, the United States launched Operation Just Cause, sending troops into Panama to topple the government of Gen. Manuel Noriega, and more…
In 2009, Ben Roethlisberger becomes the first Pittsburgh quarterback to throw for 500 yards in a game. See more sports moments from this date.
***