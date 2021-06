Moderna's president talks COVID-19 and vaccine technology

Soon after a new coronavirus began spreading around the world, little-known vaccine developer Moderna began working with the U.S. National Institutes of Health to create a vaccine using a new technology.

That vaccine is now one of the pillars of the U.S. COVID-19 response, with 130 million doses administered just six months after regulators authorized it for use.

Moderna is now testing its vaccine in younger people as well as potential boosters that may be needed in the future — along with vaccines and treatments for other diseases — all using similar technology based on genetic code called messenger RNA.

The Associated Press spoke with company president Dr. Stephen Hoge, who oversees Moderna's research.

Q: WILL COVID-19 BOOSTER SHOTS BE NEEDED IN THE FUTURE?

A: I believe that there’s going to be a chronic booster need. I definitely think they’re prudent to plan for. None of us want to be in a situation next November where we have to go into another lockdown. We’ve been updating our vaccine to make sure it boosts you back up. That’s the variant booster that we’re going to have available in the fourth quarter.

Q: HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE TO DEVELOP NEW VACCINES TO FIGHT VARIANTS?