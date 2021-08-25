Modest gains produce more record highs for S&P 500, Nasdaq

Small company stocks continued to do better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index was up 0.8%.

The benchmark S&P 500 is within striking distance of a five-day winning streak and on pace for a 1.3% weekly gain after closing out last week with its first weekly loss in three weeks.

Investors seem to be in a holding pattern as Wall Street waits to hear from policymakers at the Federal Reserve later this week when they meet in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for their annual convention.

Traders are betting that Fed officials will continue to remain in “wait and see” mode regarding inflation, since most policymakers believe any inflation earlier this year would be temporary and the rise in COVID-19 cases has made some economists worried. Meanwhile there are other Fed officials that say the U.S. central bank needs to start winding down bond purchases to combat inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak Friday at the two-day gathering, which starts Thursday.

With little else to go on, and with the August slowdown in full effect, stocks are not likely to move much in the next few days.