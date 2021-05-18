Mom accused of killing her 2 kids had been under scrutiny

Police had been called to the family's apartment earlier Saturday about a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife. At the time, officers said there was no apparent reason to call child welfare authorities.

It's not clear if the officers were aware of the ongoing investigation. Tempe police did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Later that morning, Inoue went to a Tempe police station and said “she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children,” according to charging documents. Officers went to the apartment and found the mutilated bodies of the children under a blanket and boxes.

Her husband, who has not been identified, told police the couple had filed for divorce in April and had argued the night before over money she wanted so she could move to Japan. He said she threatened to stab him so he left just after midnight and slept in his car in a parking lot. He said he did not think she would harm their children.

Inoue is facing two counts of first-degree murder. She is currently being held on a $2 million cash bond. It was unclear Tuesday if a court-appointed attorney had been assigned to her case.