Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

This undated image released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Liliana Carrillo. Los Angeles police have arrested Carrillo, a mother whose three children were found slain Saturday April , 10, 2021. Police Lt. Raul Jovel said the children's grandmother went inside an apartment in the Reseda neighborhood and found their bodies Saturday morning. All the children were under the age of 5.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore exits an apartment complex as police investigate in Reseda, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Los Angeles police Lt. Raul Jovel talks to the media gathered as Los Angeles police investigate the scene of a crime at an apartment complex in Reseda, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Los Angeles police Lt. Raul Jovel talks to the media gathered as Los Angeles police investigate the scene of a crime at an apartment complex in Reseda, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Francisco Navas with his son, Francisco, 9, stand outdoors as Los Angeles Police investigate the scene of a crime across their apartment complex in Reseda, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Apartment complex residents stand outdoors as Los Angeles Police investigate the scene of a crime across their apartment complex in Reseda, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Los Angeles Police investigate the scene of a crime at the Royal Villa apartments complex in Reseda, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Francisco, 9, stands outdoors with his father Francisco Navas, as Los Angeles Police investigate the scene of a crime across their apartment complex in Reseda, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Los Angeles Police investigate the scene of a crime at an apartment complex in Reseda, Calif., Saturday, April 10, 2021.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children at her Los Angeles apartment had been involved in a custody dispute with their father, according to a newspaper report Sunday.
Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday in Tulare County after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase, authorities said.
The Los Angeles Times cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — on March 1.
Denton requested a temporary emergency visitation order from the court on March 4 and petitioned for a mental health evaluation of Carrillo, according to the newspaper. Orders were drawn up at a March 26 hearing. Another hearing in the case was scheduled for April 14.
In response, Carrillo sought a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Denton on March 12 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, documents show.
In a brief interview with the Times, Denton confirmed he was the father of the three children — two girls and a boy — and said he’d been in a custody battle with Carrillo after she began acting mentally unstable.