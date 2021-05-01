Momentum grows for closing gaps in US vaccine requirements

A spokesperson for the Christian Science church in Connecticut, Linda Ross, testified against the measure that scrapped the state’s exemption. She suggested the exemption could be left in place, but with stricter policies allowed temporarily for schools with worrisomely low vaccination rates.

“Christian Scientists don’t view vaccination as something to fear or get out of, but generally prefer the greater sense of health, protection and well-being they find through their Bible-based religious practice,” she said in written testimony.

Two groups that oppose the new Connecticut law are planning to challenge it in court.

“The notion that somehow the state government gets the right to cram its version of virtue down the throats of every citizen in this state is and ought to be offensive to every Connecticut resident,” said Norm Pattis, an attorney representing the organizations.

The pandemic is having an influence on the vaccine debate. In Kentucky, which already has religious and other exemptions to childhood vaccinations, state lawmakers approved a bill that would bar health officials during pandemics from requiring vaccinations for the pandemic diseases. The legislation was signed by the governor in March.