Monday Fun Day: March Madness kicks off the week

For instance, Worker A is wrapped up in upset-in-the-making between Lehigh and Duke. He or she hears the boss coming from around the corner. Simple fix: Click the mouse, which will bring up a fake spreadsheet on the screen.

Nothing to see there.

But, as we all know, too many gatherings around the water cooler — or the computer monitor, in this case — have come at a cost over the years.

As sure as the brackets come out in March, they're soon followed by a handful of studies that detail the lost workplace productivity due to all those employees watching all those games.

One such study in 2019 said up to 1.5 million people watched games online from their desks, while still others call in sick or take a long lunch. In all, the study said, it could cost employers up to $1.7 billion in wasted work time over the 16 business days of the tournament.

Another study, by the folks at (third-seeded) Kansas no less, said fewer and fewer people were trying to hide it.