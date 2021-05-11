'Monster': 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths

Mays cried and apologized in addressing the court briefly before learning her sentence.

“I know that there’s no words that I can say that would alter the families’ pain and comfort,” she said. “I don’t ask for forgiveness because I don’t think I could forgive anyone for doing what I did.”

Hospital officials reported the deaths to the VA inspector general and fired Mays after evidence pointed to her.

An interview with Mays after her guilty plea was included in a lengthy report released after Tuesday's sentencing by the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General detailing deficiencies at the hospital.

In it, she said she administered insulin to patients she believed were suffering so they that could pass “gently.” She said she also had great stress and chaos in her personal and professional life, and that her actions gave her a sense of control.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarod Douglas called her actions “predatory and planned, not reactionary.”

“These men were not in need of mercy by the defendant,” Douglas said. “In the end it wasn’t the defendant’s call to make.”