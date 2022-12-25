Monster storm persists, China virus spreads and more Christmas Day updates

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the "icy winds of war" buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as "senseless."

Millions of people are hunkering down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the country.

The Arctic blast has trapped some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. The National Weather Service says about 60% of the U.S. population has faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians.

China's COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant

Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world? Scientists don’t know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say. Every new infection offers a chance for the coronavirus to mutate, and the virus is spreading rapidly in China. The country of 1.4 billion largely abandoned its zero COVID policy. Domestic vaccines have proven less effective against serious infection than Western-made messenger RNA versions. There's fertile ground for the virus to change.

Christmas marked around the world

Christmas news roundup

Some Ukrainians move up Christmas to part ways with Russia
  By RENATA BRITO and HANNA ARHIROVA - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do Russians. Not this year, or at least not all of them. Some Orthodox Ukrainians have decided to observe Christmas on Dec. 25, like many Christians around the world. Yes, this has to do with the war, and yes, they have the blessing of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. The choice of dates has clear political overtones in a country where a culture war runs parallel to the shooting war. People in a village on the outskirts of Kyiv voted recently to commemorate the birth of Jesus on Sunday. One resident said, “We can no longer be part of the Russian world.”

Pope's lament: Icy winds of war buffet humanity at Christmas

  By FRANCES D'EMILIO - Associated Press
  • 0

Pope Francis has used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the “icy winds of war” buffeting humanity. At noon local time on Sunday, Francis delivered the traditional “Urbi et Orbi″ (Latin for ”’to the city and to the world”) speech from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica. Some 70,000 tourists, pilgrims and residents of Rome crowded into St. Peter’s Square to listen to the pontiff and to receive his blessing. The pontiff made an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as “senseless.” He also cited long-running conflicts in the Middle East, including in the Holy Land.

Zelensky rallies Ukrainians with defiant Christmas message after deadly Russian barrage in Kherson

  By Sophie Tanno, Dennis Lapin and Robert Iddiols, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainians to have "patience and faith" in a defiant Christmas address after a deadly wave of Russian s…

'Do something good' this Christmas, Pope Francis says

  • By Delia Gallagher
  • 0

Pope Francis asked people this Christmas to "do something good," during his homily at Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatica…

Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits
Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits

  MAYA ALLERUZZO, JALAL BWAITEL and HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

As hundreds of millions of Christians were ushering in the Christmas holiday, wrapping up a tumultuous year characterized by conflict and violence in many parts of the world, thousands of visitors descending upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus in the biblical town of Bethlehem.

Today in history: Dec. 25

Today in history: Dec. 25

In 1776, Gen. George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware River for a surprise attack against Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey,…

