Montana AG finds some critical race theory programs illegal

Both Arntzen in requesting the attorney general’s opinion and Knudsen in releasing it noted similar criticism.

“Committing racial discrimination in the name of ending racial discrimination is both illogical and illegal. It goes against the exceptional principles on which our nation was founded and has no place in our state,” Knudsen said in a statement. “Montana law does not tolerate schools, other government entities, or employers implementing CRT and antiracist programming in a way that treats individuals differently on the basis of race or that creates a racially hostile environment.”

Prohibited school lessons or jobs trainings are those that include “racial segregation, race stereotyping and race scapegoating.” The opinion finds illegal exercises that require students or employees to admit or support concepts such as white privilege; segregating students or employees based on race; assigning fault or bias based on race; or using race in assigning classwork or grading.

“These concepts violate civil rights laws because they constitute racial harassment and/or require authority figures to engage in activities that result in different treatment on the basis of race,” the opinion states.