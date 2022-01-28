Montana businessmen building $1.9B crypto-mining center in North Dakota

Two Missoula-based businessmen are building a $1.9 billion cryptocurrency mining facility in North Dakota.
Rick Tabish and Kevin Washington have already begun construction on the 77-acre site outside Williston, near Montana's eastern border. Called the Atlas Power Data Center, the facility is expected to use as much electricity as the output of a typical coal-fired power plant once it’s fully operational.
Tabish is president of FX Solutions Inc., a company registered in Missoula. Washington, the son of Missoula-based billionaire Dennis Washington, is the founder of Atlas Power.
Tabish, Washington and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum held a press conference on Wednesday in Williston to talk about the project.
Washington said he wants to “create the largest cryptocurrency company in the world with a carbon-neutral footprint." To do so, they’ll utilize carbon capture technology, and Burgum has said that the state has permitted at least two carbon capture projects.
The first 25 megawatts is expected to come online by mid-April, with up to 700 megawatts by the end of 2023. A large inflatable dome will cover the construction area to allow work to occur during the winter.
“You have to get up and running very quickly,” Tabish said, adding that speed is critical to making the economics of a data center pan out as the cryptocurrency industry rapidly evolves.
The Atlas Power center is going to be the largest data center in North Dakota. It could also be used for cloud storage. A substation is already in place to supply electric power. Tabish’s company and Atlas Power worked with an electric cooperative to ensure there’s enough power to the facility.
The facility is expected to create 100 construction jobs and 30 permanent jobs. Tabish said construction on the site will utilize up to 60 local union electrical workers. The center hasn’t received any state funding, but is expected to use a sales tax exemption.
Cryptocurrency mining involves the use of huge banks of computer servers, which require massive amounts of energy because they have to be kept cool. The computers are used to validate the transactions of digital currencies like Bitcoin.
Transactions of digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are recorded in ledgers known as blockchains. Computers lend processing power to validate the transactions, and they are rewarded with more cryptocurrency.
The process is energy-intensive, and the computers give off a lot of heat. Data centers typically rely on fans to cool down the servers so the computers can operate effectively. North Dakota’s bitterly cold winters make the state attractive to the cryptocurrency industry, and utilities and community leaders across the state are fielding inquiries from numerous data center developers wanting to set up shop.
The Bakken oil boom ushered in numerous industrial facilities across the western part of North Dakota that need electricity. Basin Electric Power Cooperative has invested $1 billion over the past decade to support power generation and transmission in the area, said Dale Haugen, general manager at Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative.
This isn’t Tabish’s first time doing business in North Dakota. He has worked in the state’s oil industry on saltwater cleanup and waste disposal, and he describes Williston as a “really progressive community.”
“When it’s 20 below zero and (an oil company) wants something done, you don’t tell them, ‘Hey let’s wait for it to warm up.’ You just go do it,” he said. “That’s a really good application for what we’re doing right now.”
Tabish is also involved in cryptocurrency mining projects in Butte, Hardin, Broadview, Polson and Europe, according to the Montana Standard.
A beginner's guide to crypto lingo
Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency created in 2009 by an unknown person (or people) using the alias Satoshi Nakamoto. Unlike traditional currencies such as the US dollar, bitcoin isn't controlled by a bank or government. Bitcoin is by far the most valuable and popular cryptocurrency in use today.
Blockchain
A blockchain is a digital ledger and the key technology underpinning most cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (more on those later) and other unique digital items.
Blockchain can be used to store all kinds of information, but so far its most common use is in recording cryptocurrency transactions. Once a transaction is made, it's entered on this public ledger, which is managed by a global peer-to-peer network — millions of computers, in bitcoin's case.
Blockchain is fundamental to bitcoin's appeal: As a decentralized database, it can't be controlled by any one person or group — unlike a fiat currency such as the US dollar, which is managed by a central bank.
Buy the f****ing dip (BTFD)
A rally cry for crypto bulls that urges investors to buy coins when prices drop.
Coinbase
The leading cryptocurrency exchange platform. The company went public in April, an event that many viewed as a turning point in the story of cryptocurrencies' journey into the mainstream marketplace.
Cryptocurrency
An all-digital money system made up of "coins" or "tokens" that are controlled by a decentralized ledger.
Dogecoin
The oddball of the crypto family began as a joke based on the "doge" meme in 2013. But as cryptos have broadly gained mainstream interest, dogecoin has emerged as an unexpected heavy hitter. It now has a market cap of more than $30 billion and it has surged more than 5,000% so far this year. And unlike its more popular brethren, a single dogecoin is still cheap — it hit an all-time high of about 45 cents in April. Whether or not its a smart investment remains an active question.
Elon Musk
Tesla CEO whose tweets have been known to spark rallies in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and dogecoin.
Ethereum
An open-source blockchain-based software that controls the cryptocurrency Ether. It is the second-largest digital currency by market cap at nearly $300 billion.
FUD ("fear, uncertainty, doubt")
In crypto parlance, FUD refers to negative information that weighs on an asset's value.
Mining
The complicated process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation. Mining is not for amateur enthusiasts: It requires high-powered computers that solve complex mathematical puzzles to create a new "block" on the blockchain.
The mining process eats up a lot of computing power and electricity, which has led to concerns about bitcoin's environmental impact.
NFT
Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are pieces of digital content linked to the Ethereum blockchain. "Non-fungible" essentially means one-of-a-kind, something that can't be replaced, unlike, for example, a dollar bill that you can replace with any other dollar bill. In the simplest terms, NFTs transform digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets.
Satoshi Nakamoto
The pseudonym that refers to the person (or people) who invented bitcoin. Their real identity remains unknown.
Satoshis, aka "Sats"
The smallest unit of bitcoin ever recorded on the blockchain, equal to one one-millionth of a bitcoin.
Wallet
Like the physical thing you carry your cash and cards in, a wallet in the crypto world is a place to store digital currency. The main thing you need to know about wallets is that you must never, ever lose or forget your password.