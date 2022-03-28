Montana family says school district won't let special-needs daughter finish her senior year

The mother of a West High School junior wants her daughter, who has Down syndrome, to complete her senior year and graduate with her class, while the district is citing policy that says the soon-to-be 19-year-old is too old.

Billings School District 2 policy 2050 states that schools don't have to enroll students who have reached age 19 on or before Sept. 10 of the school year in question.

Montana House Bill 233 was amended last summer to offer funding allowing school districts to extend high school education for special-needs students up to age 21.

But according to SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham, the new law still allows for local school districts to stick to their own policies if they choose.

Jana Pennington is the mother of Emily, who has participated on West High's cheer squad and has worked at the family's boutique, The Banyan Tree. Jana Pennington has appealed the district's decision and mounted a social media campaign to persuade the school board to reconsider the ruling. By Friday evening, the campaign had generated more than 150 emails to the board supporting Emily being able to attend her senior year.

Upham on Friday spoke cautiously because of confidentiality concerns. He did say the board has not reviewed the matter specifically, although board members are aware of the Pennington family's concerns.

In February of this year, Pennington wrote to Upham and the board.

“My daughter Emily will turn 19 on July 11, 2022, approximately nine weeks before the deadline keeping her from attending her senior year and not completing the high school education she is entitled to,” Pennington wrote.

Pennington and Randy Russell, the district's K-12 executive director, then corresponded several times over email.

Russell told Pennington in November that “Superintendent Upham forwarded me an email he received regarding your daughter aging out. Following the meeting with me on or about Oct. 28, I gathered more information regarding the situation from your daughter’s IEPs [individualized education plan], engaged with staff on this topic, and consulted with legal counsel.”

Then, citing the district's policy, Russell added that “the school district has been firm and consistent in its position.”

Pennington said Emily was heldback in kindergarten, which she does not regret, even though she knew about the law at the time. “At some point in the next 12 years before she graduates, I’m sure there will be legislature introduced so Emily will have a remedy to graduate,” she said, recalling her thought process at the time.

In her letter to the district, Pennington listed several major surgeries that delayed Emily’s education, with most of them occurring during her early years of development.

“We are major advocates of having our daughter be mainstreamed into regular education classes, not only for educational purposes but also for social development reasons, which for Emily is especially critical,” she wrote.

On Jan. 21, there was another email conversation about the appeal process. Russell informed Pennington that the next step would be to submit a written request to Upham that the board could hear as an agenda item. Policy 1420 outlines the process once a superintendent receives it.

“We’re following what we thought was the policy procedure to get onto the agenda, and we weren’t getting anywhere,” Pennington said.

The Gazette only received emails from Pennington, rather than all of the emails that were sent back and forth.

“(Emily) loves the students, teachers, and faculty that she gets to spend time with each day,” Pennington wrote, adding that “you will find her at every sporting event cheering on her fellow student body members to victory.”

In an online document Pennington complied, she outlines how she has researched Montana state law, spoken with program directors at the Office of Public Instruction as well as multiple state legislators, sought legal counsel, made public comments at school board meetings, and met with the principal and district administrators.

During the last board meeting, she was surprised to see her concern did not appear on the agenda. She communicated with trustee Zack Terakedis and anticipated the board reviewing the policy.

He addressed the matter in an email to other board members Feb. 24.

“As a parent, planning is a big part of successful families,” Terakedis wrote. “I would like to know our anticipated plan for this request and when and if we are going to see it on an agenda.”

Terakedis was unable to be reached as of press time, but Pennington said she didn’t hear back from him after that.

