Montana lawmakers revisit dress code some call sexist

“It seems to me that this is a pretty big waste of time considering what is happening in this building,” said Minority Leader Kim Abbott.

Montana lawmakers drew national attention and plenty of mocking when the dress code came up in 2014.

Then-House member Jenny Eck, a Democrat, wrote in an email to then-House Speaker Austin Knudsen, a Republican, that the code “puts women under an extra level of scrutiny because of our gender.”

Knudsen later called the proposed dress code a “rookie mistake” and reversed course. “It wasn’t a hill worth dying on at the beginning of the session,” he said at the time.

Republicans instead offered a one-paragraph statement proposed by Eck, stating that House members should “dress in professional, business attire as is befitting the honor of the positions that we hold in office,” without reference to gender.

Republicans on Thursday acknowledged the rules had caused controversy in the past, but that they provided more clarity than the one-paragraph statement, which did not explicitly require ties be worn by male lawmakers.