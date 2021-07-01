Montana man reunites with puppy after bear attack in Alaska

The bear retreated after the second bite and was last seen walking up a hill with her cubs.

Given that reprieve, Umbriaco walked back to his truck to call for help.

“I was concerned that if I don’t walk out right now, I don’t know if I’ll be able to,” Umbriaco said. “After the conflict, I was calling and calling for Buckley, and apparently he had just run off, you know. He was just terrified and had taken off.”

Umbriaco was taken to a hospital in Soldotna for his injuries, where employee Bonnie Nichols heard about his lost dog from a hospital chaplain. Both visited Umbriaco in his room.

“I said ‘Listen, Alaskans love dogs, so if you can just text me a picture of your dog and a general location, I’ll put it out on Facebook and it’ll be shared,’” Nichols said.

Meanwhile, Wendie Wilson was driving to Anchorage and made a stop at the refuge, where she found a stray dog. She took the dog to her home in Anchorage, where she fed it and gave him a home for the night. Umbriaco said Buckley lost his collar and ID tags in the encounter with the bear.

The next day, Wilson saw Nichols’ Facebook post about Buckley.