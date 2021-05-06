Montana opts out of federal unemployment payments, creates $1,200 incentive to get a job

The week of April 17, the last week data was posted, the department reported 23,693 people filing an unemployment claim. That figure was closer to 12,500 a week in the leadup to the pandemic before March 2020.

It spiked at 83,239 the week of April 18, 2020.

Eychner said there are about 14,000 job openings the labor department knows of across the state, and the program approved Tuesday could provide incentives to about 12,500 people. People would be eligible four weeks after starting a position.

"We could get to theoretically filling most of the job vacancy that's out there that we're aware of," Eychner told the commission.

Eychner said the program would run through Oct. 31 to allow people who have barriers to return to work, like the availability of child care, to apply for payments after school starts up again in the fall. The money would be available on a first-come, first-serve basis until funding runs out.

"We do feel there’s a very direct relationship between inflated claims and that population and the barriers they have (returning to work)," Eychner said.

Even before the pandemic closed schools last year and changed the landscape for day cares, Montana faced a severe child care shortage and problems with affordability.