Today is Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, April 26
In a letter posted online Tuesday night, Republican leadership in the Montana House said they will bring a motion Wednesday to impose a disciplinary action against Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Democrat and the first transgender legislator elected to the chamber.
House Republicans are pushing their debt ceiling package toward a vote. The roll call could come as soon as Wednesday. Speaker Kevin McCarthy's team huddled with key holdouts late into Tuesday evening. He declined to say whether he had the majority votes needed for passage. Prospects for the sweeping package were buoyed by a nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office analysis showing the Republican plan would reduce federal deficits by $4.8 trillion over the decade if the proposed changes became law. It would lift the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion into 2024 in exchange for steep budget cuts. President Joe Biden has threatened to veto the bill.
Asa Hutchinson will formally launch his Republican campaign for president Wednesday with a kickoff in his hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas. The former two-term governor of Arkansas announced in a television interview earlier this month that he intended to run. He is a former congressman and official in President George W. Bush’s administration. Hutchinson has been a rare figure among announced or expected GOP presidential hopefuls in his willingness to criticize former President Donald Trump. Hutchinson has called for Trump to drop out of the 2024 race instead of seeking another term in the White House.
New York prosecutors are seeking to bar Donald Trump from using evidence from his criminal case to attack witnesses, citing what they say is the former president's history of making “harassing, embarrassing, and threatening statements” about people he’s tangled with in legal disputes. The Manhattan district attorney’s office filed court papers Monday asking Judge Juan Manuel Merchan for a protective order that would put strict guardrails around Trump’s access to and use of evidence turned over by prosecutors during the pretrial discovery process. Email messages seeking comment were left with Trump’s lawyers.
A nearly 30-year-old rape claim against Donald Trump has gone to trial. The jury in E. Jean Carroll's federal civil case got its first look Tuesday at the former advice columnist's allegation that Trump raped her in 1996 in a luxury department store dressing room. The former president says nothing happened between them. Carroll says a chance encounter with Trump turned violent decades before he became president. Trump says she fabricated the claim to sell a 2019 memoir. Trump wasn't in court Tuesday and isn't likely to testify, but his lawyers have not ruled it out. Carroll’s suit is a civil case, meaning that no matter the outcome, Trump isn’t in danger of going to jail.
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is set to face a new trial on extremism charges that he has described as a Kremlin-ordered effort to extend his time behind bars. An ally says the charges retroactively criminalize the activities of Navalny's anti-corruption foundation. Navalny exposed official corruption and organized massive anti-Kremlin protests in Russia, and survived a nerve-agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. He is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for fraud. Speaking Wednesday via video link from a maximum security prison, Navalny asked for more time to study the 196 files that make up the extremism case. The judge closed the hearing to the public minutes after it opened.
Sudanese in the capital of Khartoum and the neighboring city of Omdurman have reported sporadic clashes between the military and a rival paramilitary force but said the intensity of fighting had dwindled on the second day of a three-day truce. The relative easing of hostilities Wednesday came a day after Sudanese and foreigners streamed out of Khartoum and other battle zones that rattled the new truce brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia. Aid agencies said the humanitarian situation was crumbling. A series of short cease-fires the past week have either failed outright or brought only intermittent lulls in the fighting that has raged between forces loyal to the country’s two top generals.
U.S. officials say the Taliban have killed the Islamic State group militant who spearheaded the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that left 13 U.S. service members and about 170 Afghans dead during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. Initially, neither the U.S. — nor apparently the Taliban — were aware that the mastermind was dead. Officials say he was killed during a series of battles early this month in southern Afghanistan between the Taliban and the Islamic State group’s affiliate. But in the past few days, U.S. intelligence confirmed “with high confidence” that the Islamic State leader had been killed.
President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol are set to sign an agreement including plans to have U.S. nuclear-armed submarines dock in South Korea for the first time in more than 40 years. That's according to three senior Biden administration officials who briefed reporters on the conspicuous show of support to Seoul amid growing worry about North Korean nuclear threats. Wednesday's announcement of the dock visits is a key element of what’s called the “Washington Declaration,” aimed at deterring North Korea from attacking its neighbor. The agreement also seeks to ward off South Korea from restarting its own nuclear program. The declaration is being unveiled as Biden hosts Yoon for a state visit.
Reaction is pouring in from civil rights leaders and the entertainment world following the death of Harry Belafonte. The singer of the hit “Banana Boat Song (Day-O)” and civil rights icon died Tuesday at age 96. As a groundbreaking activist, charismatic singer, Hollywood leading man, Broadway star and Black entertainer, Belafonte’s loss was felt across a wide swath of American life. Among those who paid tribute to Belafonte on Tuesday were the Rev. Al Sharpton, who called Belafonte “a culture-changing entertainer, a history-changing activist and an unmatchable intellectual.” Musician John Legend, meanwhile, said of Belafonte, “If you think about what it means to be an artist and an activist, he was literally the epitome of what that was."
Ed Sheeran has taken the witness stand in a New York courtroom to deny allegations that his hit song “Thinking Out Loud” ripped off Marvin Gaye’s soul classic “Let’s Get It On.” The singer was called to testify Tuesday in the civil trial by the heirs of Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer on the 1973 soul classic. The family has accused the English star of violating their copyright. They say his 2014 hit bore striking similarities to the famed Gaye track. Earlier in the day, a lawyer for Townsend’s heirs told the jury Sheeran's performance of the two songs together on stage was tantamount to “a confession.”
Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and Jamal Murray scored 35 points as the Denver Nuggets eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-109 in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night. Get a full recap of Tuesday night's action:
Brock Nelson scored by knocking in an airborne puck that had bounced off the face of Carolina’s Sebastian Aho, and the New York Islanders added two goals that came off turnovers, beating the Hurricanes 3-2 on Tuesday night and extending their first-round playoff series. Here's a full recap of Tuesday's action:
Montana Republican leaders will vote on censuring or expelling a transgender state lawmaker who has been silenced in the House for comments against a bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for children. On Tuesday night, Democratic, Rep. Zooey Zephyr tweeted a letter she received from House leaders informing her of the plan to consider disciplinary action against against her on Wednesday. She says she will be given a chance to speak. A protest against Zephyr being silenced disrupted the House floor session on Monday and she stood defiantly on the floor with her microphone raised. The House won't be disrupted on Wednesday because the gallery will be closed.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
On April 26, 1986, an explosion and fire at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine caused radioactive fallout to begin spewing into the …
In 1964, the Boston Celtics capture their sixth consecutive NBA title with a 105-99 victory over the San Francisco Warriors in Game 5 of the f…
***