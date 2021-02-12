Months after Biden win, Arizona officials still face threats

Maricopa County supervisors contend ballots are legally secret and that vote-counting machines worth millions would be compromised if the Senate had unfettered access. Instead, they've turned over reams of information and authorized two new election audits to try to mollify the Senate, on top of legally required hand-count checks done after the election and tests on tabulation equipment.

“The only thing I would change is the security of my family – but 100% I would do it again given what I know now,” Boyer said. “It was the right vote to make.”

He said he could not support arresting the supervisors when he and they both believe the ballots are supposed to be kept secret.

The supervisors have gone to court, seeking to have the subpoenas quashed. With no contempt resolution, the Senate appears likely to have to fight its battle there.

That's where it belongs, Hickman said.

"What the Senate is demanding us to do is to break the laws that they created,” Hickman said. “And we’re going to let the court decide that.”

Gates said as a longtime elected official he is used to seeing security for presidents, governors and even the Phoenix mayor.

“But county board of supervisors?” he said. “Do we really expect the members of the board of supervisors to be subjected to death threats? It’s not really what you sign up for.”

