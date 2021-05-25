Months after Georgia man shot by officers, family wants info

“As in all officer involved shootings, we will be presenting it to a grand jury,” Hines said in an email Tuesday.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office is cooperating with the investigation, spokeswoman Saba Long said. Upon taking office in January, Sheriff Craig Owens “called for a review of all internal policies and procedures to ensure the Office follows best practices.”

Very little information has been provided to Bolton's family, but the warrant has no mention of his name, Greenamyre said. The subject of the investigation, who was suspected of selling drugs, lived at another address where another warrant was served about the same time, Greenamyre said.

The two-bedroom apartment where Bolton lived functioned as a sort of informal boarding house — a woman and her teenage daughter rented one bedroom, another woman rented the other bedroom, and Bolton had been sleeping on the living room couch for several months, Greenamyre said. People who lived there said it was purely residential and no drug sales were happening there, he said.