More action, less talk, distinguish Biden's 100-day sprint

"This has been a really terrible year," said Matt Delmont, who teaches civil rights history at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. "There's so much. We want a new president to be a light forward. From that perspective, it makes sense that you want to get out of the box fast."

Biden "sees the virtue of going bigger and bolder," Delmont said. "It so strongly echoes FDR."

Few would have bet Joe Biden would ever be uttered in the same breath as Franklin D. Roosevelt. It's too soon to know whether he deserves to be.

But the scope of what Biden wants to do would — if he succeeds — put him in the company of that New Deal president, whose burst of consequential actions set the 100-day marker by which all successors are informally measured since.

A reported 4,380 people in the U.S. died from the virus on the day Biden became president on Jan. 20. COVID-19 is killing about 700 people a day now. For Biden, much of the struggle is about "getting people some peace of mind so they can go to bed at night and not stare at the ceiling."