More California counties see COVID-19 case improvements

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Five more California counties will move to less restrictive tiers because of improving COVID-19 conditions and no counties regressed, the state Department of Public Health said Tuesday.

Orange, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara and Amador counties are moving from the orange, or moderate, tier to the yellow, or minimal, tier. Tehama County is improving from the red, substantial, tier to orange.

The moves will put 13 counties in yellow, 35 in orange, 10 in red. No counties are in the purple, or substantial, tier.

Santa Clara County's health officer, Dr. Sara Cody, immediately announced that new yellow tier rules will implemented Wednesday. Among the local rules being lifted are requirements that businesses maximize the number of staff who are teleworking.

The improvements were announced a day after the state's health director announced that California will require people to keep wearing masks and practice social distancing indoors until June 15 — the date when Gov. Gavin Newsom has said nearly all COVID-19 restrictions will be dropped if cases remain low.

More than 34.8 million vaccines have been administered in California, and the seven-day positivity rate is down to just 0.9%.