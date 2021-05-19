More drops in Big Tech pull stocks lower; Bitcoin drops 19%

Stocks were broadly lower in early trading Wednesday as the market's downturn entered into a third day. Meanwhile the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies dropped sharply.

The S&P 500 index was down 1.2% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.3%.

Technology companies were among the biggest decliners in morning trading. Apple, Facebook, Google and Amazon were all down 1% or more. Bank stocks were also taking a hit, with Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo both down 2% or more.

Digital currencies were in freefall in early trading after China’s banking association issued a warning over the risks associated with digital currencies. A statement posted on the industry association’s website said all members should “resolutely refrain from conducting or participating in any business activities related to virtual currencies.”

Bitcoin’s price was down 19% to just over $35,000, according to the crypto news site Coindesk, well below the recent high of over $63,000 it reached in mid-April. This comes after longtime Bitcoin advocate Tesla recently recently said it would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for its cars, reversing its earlier position.