More drops in Big Tech pull stocks lower; Bitcoin drops 20%

A statement posted on the industry association's website said all members should “resolutely refrain from conducting or participating in any business activities related to virtual currencies."

The notice, which was reiterating longstanding government policy, said such digital currencies were subject to great volatility.

Bitcoin was trading above $50,105.00 last week after its price plunged 10% following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's reversal of his stance on the digital currency when he said the electric car maker would no longer accept it as payment.

Shares made solid gains earlier in the year as investors bet on an economic recovery fueled by widespread vaccinations. Expectations were high for corporate earnings and the latest round of results has been surprisingly good.

A big question is whether rising inflation will be temporary or whether it will endure. Prices are rising for everything from gasoline to food as the economy recovers from its more than year-long malaise.