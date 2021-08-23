More evacuations ordered ahead of NE Minnesota wildfire

ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities ordered more evacuations Monday near a quickly spreading wildfire that's one of several burning in northeastern Minnesota.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the new evacuations were happening near Grouse Lake and Mitewan Lake because of the growing Greenwood Lake fire, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the town of Isabella in the Superior National Forest. Around 50 homes and cabins were covered by the order.

The evacuations follow the clearance of more than 100 homes and cabins in the area last week. The lightning-caused fire, which was first detected Aug. 15, had burned around nearly 14 square miles (36 square kilometers) as of Monday morning, which was unchanged from Sunday. But Clark McCreedy, public information officer for the interagency team managing the fire, said there was “substantial fire growth” Monday afternoon.

Th Greenwood Lake fire is one of several fires burning within the Superior National Forest. They prompted the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Saturday for the first time in 45 years. Authorities said the closure allows crews to focus on existing and new fires and not camper safety. Rangers continued Monday to paddle and hike out to visitors in the vast wilderness area to alert them of the closure, which is scheduled to run at least through Friday.