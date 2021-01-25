More Houston officers indicted in wake of deadly drug raid

Prosecutors have accused Goines of lying to obtain the warrant to search the home belonging to Tuttle and Nicholas. Goines claimed a confidential informant had bought heroin at the home. But the informant told investigators no such drug buy ever happened, authorities said. Police found small amounts of marijuana and cocaine in the house, but no heroin.

When officers entered the home using a “no-knock” warrant that didn’t require them to announce themselves before entering, they were met with gunfire. Friends of Tuttle and Nicholas say they were not criminals and have suggested that the couple might have thought they were being attacked by intruders.

Five officers, including Goines, were injured in the raid.

In a statement Monday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo blamed the faulty search warrant on Goines and Bryant and said the other officers, including Gallegos, “responded appropriately to the deadly threat posed to them during (the warrant's) service."

A spokesman for the Houston Police Officers’ Union did not immediately return an email seeking comment Monday. The union has previously called the charges against the former officers a political ploy by Ogg.