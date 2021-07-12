More migrant deaths recorded in heat along Arizona border

Kreyche noted that the 127 sets of remains found during the first half of this year are far higher than the 96 bodies recovered during the same period last year. This year's six-month recovery toll also is higher than that of all of 2017, when 123 sets of remains were found near Arizona's border with Mexico.

Exposure is the most commonly listed cause of death.

Texas officials say they also have seen an increase in migrant deaths this year.

The Brooks County Sheriff's Department in southern Texas last month reported 36 migrant deaths in the first five months of 2021, more than all of last year.

The growing number of recovered bodies comes as border officials warn of increased dangers as temperatures soar this summer.

Although most migrants now cross through Texas, decades of enforcement there and in California pushes many others into hostile areas of Arizona where water and food is unavailable.

The U.S. Border Patrol's Yuma Sector gathered reporters this month just feet from the U.S.-Mexico border at the Colorado River to emphasize the risks migrants take crossing the Sonoran Desert.