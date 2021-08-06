More oil shipped as Dakota Access Pipeline expansion starts

An attorney for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which opposes the line and its expansion, said the purpose of the Corps’ review “is to study the impact of things before they occur, not after.”

“This is outrageous,” attorney Jan Hasselman said after learning that part of the expansion had gone into service. “This is a pipeline that does not have federal permits across the Missouri River. It is subject of a federal enforcement action due to multiple safety violations and instead of dialing back, they’re pushing even more oil through.”

The violations were made public this summer after federal pipeline safety agency inspections in 2019. The federal government has proposed a $93,000 penalty. Energy Transfer says it is addressing the problems, which did not end in leaks.

The Standing Rock Reservation is downstream of where the pipeline passes under the Missouri River, and tribal members are concerned about a potential spill.

Standing Rock Vice Chairman Ira Taken Alive said the expansion increases “the threat to our health and drinking water supply,” and he called on President Joe Biden's administration to shut down the pipeline.

Energy Transfer has said the line is safe. The Corps under Biden has allowed the line to continue operating.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Bismarck Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0