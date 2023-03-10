On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» More than 9,000 California residents were under evacuation orders Friday in California after a new atmospheric river brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, swelling rivers and creeks and flooding several major highways during the morning commute.

» America’s employers added a substantial 311,000 jobs in February, fewer than January’s huge gain but easily enough to keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively to fight inflation.

» Officials in Ukraine's capital say most of Kyiv's power supply has been restored as the country again responds swiftly and defiantly to the latest Russian barrage targeting the country’s critical infrastructure.

» Officials say a vehicle crashed inside a terminal at the Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina, but no one was injured.

» The U.S rushed to seize the assets of Silicon Valley Bank after a run on the bank, the largest failure of a financial institution since Washington Mutual during the height of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

» Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where “Everything Everywhere All at Once” comes in as the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past “the slap” of last year’s ceremony. There will also be no red carpet this year, which is now champagne-colored.

» The House has voted unanimously to declassify U.S. intelligence information about the origins of COVID-19. The 419-0 vote Friday was a sweeping show of bipartisan support near the third anniversary of the start of the deadly pandemic.

» Thousands of pages of documents in a recent lawsuit show that Fox News' top executives sometimes were actively involved in politics rather than simply reporting or offering opinions on it.

» U.S. product regulators said Thursday that Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

» Britain’s King Charles III has made his youngest brother the Duke of Edinburgh, passing on a title held by their late father, Prince Philip.