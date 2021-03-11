More records for stock indexes as stimulus bill becomes law

Several major U.S. stock indexes hit all-time highs Thursday, as a recent stretch of volatile trading in the bond market continued to ease, keeping investors in a buying mood.

The S&P 500 index rose 1%, extending its winning streak to a third day as it scored a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 index of smaller companies also hit all-time highs. The latest gains came as President Joe Biden signed a huge economic relief bill into law.

Technology stocks, which have been hurt this year by rising bond yields, led the market higher, aided by solid gains in communications services companies and those that rely on consumer spending. Banks, utilities and household goods companies fell.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note inched up to 1.52% from 1.51% late Wednesday. That yield struck the psychologically important 1.60% mark late last week, but has been easing since then.

The recent return of stability to the bond market has been reassuring investors after a sudden spike in long-term interest rates over the past month prompted traders to dump tech shares, which started to look expensive after months of gigantic gains.