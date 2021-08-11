More red ink: US budget deficit through July hit $2.54T

For the 10 months from October through July, the government reported that its revenues totaled a record $3.32 trillion for the period. That was an increase of 17.5% from the same period a year ago when millions of people were out of work and the country was struggling to emerge from the pandemic-triggered recession.

Collection of corporate taxes were up 61% so far this year to $324 billion as many companies saw rising profits as the country re-opened.

Spending for the first 10 months of the budget year totaled a record $5.86 trillion, up 4% from the same period a year ago, although many categories of spending have started to decline recently as support programs wind down.

Labor Department spending declined to $30 billion in July, from $80 billion in July 2020, a drop largely due to a decline in unemployment benefits as more Americans found jobs and many states phased out their expanded unemployment benefits ahead of their September cutoff.

The deficit for July totaled $302.1 billion, a record for the month and up from a deficit of $63 billion in July 2020. However, the comparison was skewed by a delay in the tax deadline that boosted revenue from individual and corporate taxes that normally the government would have collected earlier in the year.

